Protests broke out in North Macedonia as the government made concessions on ethnic rights as part of EU accession talks, injuring at least 47 police officers. The protests occurred on Tuesday after the nationalist opposition party VMRO-DPMNE called for them due to the concessions to Bulgaria during the accession process.

Bulgaria had blocked the accession talks with North Macedonia for over two years. Bulgaria demanded that the population of 3,500 Bulgarians living in North Macedonia be mentioned in its constitution to guarantee them equal rights. North Macedonian Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski told the EU president on Tuesday that North Macedonia can live with the concessions that Bulgaria has accepted, now the concessions just require the backing of North Macedonia’s parliament.

Read more: Concessions to Bulgaria prompts violence in North Macedonia