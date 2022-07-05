Protesters storm Libya’s eastern parliament building in Tobruk, local media reports

Local media reported on Friday that hundreds of people stormed Libya;s eastern parliament building in Tobruk. This is the latest clash in a string of conflict between rival leaders’ supporters. The country has been split between warring factions since 2014.

The interim Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeibeh is the had of the UN-supported Government of National Unity and is based in Tripoli. The parliament building that was stormed is the seat of a rival government run by Prime Minister Fathy Bashag. Several cities have been witnessing protests over declining living conditions and calls for dissolution of the political groups. Protesters entered the building in Tobruk shouting “long live Libya,” the building was empty at the time. Following the protests, Dbeibeh stated that the country must hold elections and dissolve the existing political bodies. National elections were supposed to be held in December, however, they were postponed.

