EU consumer groups accuse Google of privacy violations

European consumer groups accused Google of violating privacy rights online on Thursday. The group alleged that during Google’s account sign-up process, it is unclear to users how much of their personal data would be gathered via their Google accounts. The European Consumer Organization cited deceptive and unclear design and language in the sign-on process as a way to confuse consumers.

Grievances have been filed against Google through data protection authorities in France, Greece, the Czech Republic, Norway and Slovenia. Germany’s consumer body warned Google that their practices could lead to a civil lawsuit. The Netherlands, Denmark, and Sweden have all alerted their privacy regulators of Google’s practices.

