CyberNews BriefsUncategorized

This new malware is at the heart of the ransomware ecosystem

30 Jun 2022 OODA Analyst

A new malware called Bumblebee has been analyzed by security researchers at Symantec, leading the experts to believe that the malware has become a key component in ransomware attacks. The malware has been linked to operations perpetrated by notorious threat groups such as Conti, Mountlocker, and Quantum. The role of the malware was discovered after a recent attack involving Quantum that shed light on how Bumblebee is being used to deliver ransomware. According to researchers, the attack typically begins with a phishing email containing a malicious file disguising the Bumblebee loader.

The attack requires the target to click on a malicious link. Once the attachment is opened, the malware is loaded and launched to run on the victim’s device. Bumblebee allows attackers to establish a backdoor onto PC devices, leading to control of operations being handed over to the attackers. Researchers believe that the new malware may have been introduced as a replacement loader for Trickbot, another popular malware with similar functions.

Read More: This new malware is at the heart of the ransomware ecosystem

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

NFT Platform OpenSea Joins Long List of Crypto Data Breach Victims

June 30, 2022

Reuters and Google Provide Context on How Mercenary Hackers Sway Litigation Battles

June 30, 2022
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2