Russia withdraws from Ukraine’s Snake Island in Black Sea

Russian forces have withdrawn from Ukraine’s Snake Island, Russia’s defense ministry has confirmed. This announcement has been hailed by Ukraine as a victory.

Snake Island is a strategically located islet in the Black Sea and was taken under Russian control at the beginning of the war against Ukraine. Ukraine had stepped up its attacks on the outpost prior to the announcement. The Russian defense ministry said the removal of troops was a “gesture of goodwill.” Russia is hoping to show that they are not hindering UN efforts to ship agricultural products from Ukraine. This move occurred after Ukraine and Western countries have accused Russia of blockading Ukrainian ports to prevent the exports of grains, which has contributed to worldwide instability and food shortages.

