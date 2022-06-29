FBI Warns Crooks are Using Deepfakes to Apply for Remote Tech Jobs

The FBI has reported that scammers and cybercriminals are leveraging deepfake technology and stolen personally identifiable information to use during online job interviews when seeking remote roles. The use of deepfakes, synthetic audio, image, and video content created via artificial intelligence technology has been a concerning development in many industries due to the potential threats, such as phishing. The FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3) says that it has seen an uptick in the amount of complaints received regarding the use of deepfakes to apply for remote work roles.

The FBI says that the majority of these complaints come from companies in technology, meaning that the fraudsters are targeting this industry. There has been a strong push for remote work to continue, especially in information technology, as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. The reports have concerned vacancies in information technology, programming, database, and software related jobs. The FBI also notes that some of the reported positions would have included access to personally identifiable information related to customers, financial data, IT databases, or proprietary information.

