Ukrainian forces told to retreat from key eastern city

Severodonetsk is Russia’s focus of the invasion and Ukrainian forces have been ordered to withdraw. Russian forces have almost completely encircled the city in recent days and have also begun targeting its twin city Lysychansk. Ukrainian troops have been ordered to retreat to new positions and continue their operations from there.

Severodonetsk’s infrastructure is completely destroyed with over 80% of the houses critically damaged. It is unclear if the withdrawal of Ukrainian troops has begun. The military said Friday morning that fighting for the city is continuing. Russia took more territory to the south of Severodonetsk and Lysychansk on Thursday, growing the concern that Ukrainian forces are going to be completely encircled soon. These two cities are the last significant Ukrainian positions in the Luhansk region and have been Russia’s focus for the past several weeks.

