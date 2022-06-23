Global RiskNews Briefs

Commonwealth countries set to meet in Rwanda and what to expect

23 Jun 2022 OODA Analyst

The heads of government from Commonwealth countries will meet in Kigali, the capital of Rwanda on Friday and Saturday. The government heads are meeting to tackle challenges including climate change and food shortages caused by the war in Ukraine. 

The commonwealth is a voluntary association of 54 countries that evolved from the British Empire. The leaders are expected to discuss relations between Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, which has soured since May due to rebel groups. Climate action, trade among member nations, and the presidential elections in Kenya, scheduled for August 9, are all expected to be topics of discussion at the summit. 

