Russia warns Lithuania of consequences over rail transit blockade

Lithuania has been warned by Russia of serious consequences after it banned railroad transfer of goods to the Russian territory of Kaliningrad. Lithuania stated it is following the EU sanctions imposed on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

Kaliningrad doesn’t share a border with mainland Russia and is where Russia’s Baltic Fleet is headquartered. It is bordered by Lithuania and Poland, both members of the EU and Nato. Kaliningrad relies heavily on raw materials and spare part imports from Russia and the EU. The sanctions are expected to cover about 50% of the items Kaliningrad imports. The EU supported Lithuania’s statement that they are only blocking items subject to the sanctions imposed. As a member of Nato, Lithuania is protected by collective defense treaties. Russia warned the consequences of this blockade will have a serious negative impact on the population of Lithuania.

