1.5 million customers impacted by Flagstar Bank data breach

21 Jun 2022 OODA Analyst

Bleeping Computer has reported that a security incident impacting Flagstar Bank has led to the exposure of personal data belonging to roughly 1.5 million customers. The security incident reportedly occurred when an unauthorized third party gained access to the bank’s network. The security breach occurred between December 3 and December 4 of last year, according to Bleeping Computer.

Flagstar Bank is headquartered in Michigan and operates roughly 150 branches in states such as Indiana, California, Wisconsin, and Ohio. Flagstar Bank works with both consumers and enterprise customers and is a subsidiary of Flagstar Bancorp. In total, the company accounts for roughly $23.2 billion in assets. Details about the nature of the incident and the personal data that was impacted remains undisclosed.

