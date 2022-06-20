Dozens killed and millions stranded by India and Bangladesh floods

At least 59 people have died in lighting strikes or landslides caused by the severe monsoon storms in India and Bangladesh. Millions of people have been stranded and emergency workers are struggling to reach those in trouble. The flooding is expected to get worse over the next few days.

Bangladesh described the recent flooding as the worst the country has seen since 2004. It rained constantly over the past week and has caused Bangladesh’s north-east region to become inundated. The runoff from the mountains in India have made the flooding in the north-east region of Bangladesh worse. In Assam state in India, over 1.8 million people have been affected by floods after 5 days of constant downpours. Bangladesh’s Sylhet region was still recovering from the floods that occurred in late may that killed at least 10 people and affected 4 million.

