Ukraine war: Evidence shows widespread use of cluster munitions in Kharkiv

New Amnesty International research has revealed that Russia has killed hundreds of civilians in Kharkiv using shelling and cluster munitions, which are widely banned. The weapons used include 9N210/9N235 cluster bombs and scatterable munitions which are rockets that eject smaller mines that explode at later times in intervals.

In five separate sites in residential neighborhoods in Kharkiv, there was evidence of cluster munitions being used. When checked with weapons experts, the images and assumptions were confirmed. The cluster munitions detonate in the air and release a cluster of smaller bombs which can fall over a wide area, putting civilians and wider populations at risk. Sometimes, the smaller bombs don’t detonate immediately and remain a threat for years. Over 120 countries have signed a treaty prohibiting the use of these weapons, however, Russia and Ukraine are not on the treaty.



