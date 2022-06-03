Global RiskNews Briefs

Pakistani Taliban militants announce indefinite ceasefire with Islamabad

03 Jun 2022 OODA Analyst

An indefinite ceasefire with Pakistan’s government has been announced by the Pakistani Taliban after talks run by the Afghan Taliban government. The Pakistani Taliban (TTP) said the progress from talks in Kabul allowed the truce to be extended until further notice. The TTP has been fighting Pakistan’s governmental armed forces for years. The TTP wants to impose its interpretation of sharia law in areas of Pakistan along the border with Afghanistan. 

The TTP has a close but ambiguous relationship with the Afghan Taliban. Since the takeover of Afghanistan by the Taliban last year, the TTP has increased its attacks in Pakistan. The talks are ongoing in Kabul and it is not clear what the terms of settlement could be.

Read more: Pakistani Taliban militants announce indefinite ceasefire with Islamabad

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

Afghan resistance attack Taliban, sparking reprisals in Panjshir

May 16, 2022

At least 10 killed, many more feared dead after explosion at Kabul mosque

May 2, 2022
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2