Pakistani Taliban militants announce indefinite ceasefire with Islamabad

An indefinite ceasefire with Pakistan’s government has been announced by the Pakistani Taliban after talks run by the Afghan Taliban government. The Pakistani Taliban (TTP) said the progress from talks in Kabul allowed the truce to be extended until further notice. The TTP has been fighting Pakistan’s governmental armed forces for years. The TTP wants to impose its interpretation of sharia law in areas of Pakistan along the border with Afghanistan.

The TTP has a close but ambiguous relationship with the Afghan Taliban. Since the takeover of Afghanistan by the Taliban last year, the TTP has increased its attacks in Pakistan. The talks are ongoing in Kabul and it is not clear what the terms of settlement could be.

