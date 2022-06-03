Global RiskNews Briefs

Amid criticism, North Korea takes over as UN disarmament president

03 Jun 2022 OODA Analyst

North Korea has taken over as the head of the UN body aimed at making disarmament deals while being under sanctions for developing nuclear weapons against United Nations Security Council Resolutions. North Korea gained the presidency of the Conference on Disarmament because the position rotates alphabetically through its 65 members. 

North Korea stated it would be an honor and privilege to hold the role. The state fired multiple missile tests last week and appears to be preparing for a new nuclear test for the first time since 2017. Western countries condemned Pyongyang’s actions Thursday, however they did not walk out of the meeting as requested by several NGOs. The executive director of UN Watch, Hillel Neuer said the chairmanship by North Korea would undermine the credibility of the UN.

