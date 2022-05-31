Singapore ups investment in quantum computing to stay ahead of security threats

Singapore announced last week that it plans to set aside $17.09 million to support national platforms under the Quantum Engineering Programme for up to 3.5 years. The program is part of the country’s Research, Innovation, and Enterprise plan set forth in 2020 that aims to ensure encryption technologies remain diligent in security efforts and able to withstand certain types of attacks, including brute force. Two of the platforms in which the aid will support were announced, the National Quantum Computing Hub and the Centre for Quantum Technologies. Local universities, research institutions, and other actors in the private sectors are involved in the organizations and will aid the government in its efforts.

The researchers will also work on developing quantum computing hardware and middleware, which includes potential applications in various sectors such as finance and supply chain. The initiatives will look to boost local talent and enable researchers to explore quantum computing and relevant industries in order to ensure that quantum devices are cutting edge and secure.

