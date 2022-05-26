Google has released a new version of Chrome, Chrome 102, that contains 32 security fixes applying to Windows, Mac, and Linux devices. The vulnerabilities were allegedly reported to Google by external researchers and consist of one critical flaw, eight high severity, nine medium severity, and seven low severity. In addition to these flaws, Google has also implemented fixes for issues detected through internal testing. Google stated in a blogpost that the release will come over the next few days, and that users should update their browser as soon as possible.

The one critical flaw is categorized as a bug in the interface for applications to store data in a user’s browser. Little information has been released regarding the bug, likely to prevent cyberattackers from exploiting it before users have the chance to update. None of the flaws fixed in the new version are zero days, which is good news for both Chrome users and Google.

Read More: Google Chrome 102 arrives with 32 security fixes, one critical