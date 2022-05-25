At least five killed after a building collapses in Iran, leaving 80 people trapped

When a 10-story building collapsed in the city of Abadan in the Iranian province of Khuzestan on Monday, 27 people were injured and five people were killed.80 people remain trapped under the rubble of the collapsed building according to the Red Crescent. The cause of the collapse is under investigation and the owner of the building and contractor have been arrested.

Sniffer dogs, 12 rescue teams and a helicopter were dispatched for the rescue operation and the Red Crescent has warned nearby buildings are also unstable.

