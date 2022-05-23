Russian assault on key Donbas city intensifies

Russia has been intensifying attacks in eastern Ukraine as they attempt to secure the Donbas region. Severodonetsk is the largest city under Ukraine rule in the Luhansk province and it has come under heavy artillery and missile fire from Moscow’s troops. Officials said on Sunday, Russian troops were repelled after trying to enter the city from multiple directions.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky urged national leaders to impose maximum sanctions on Moscow and end all trade with Russia. Zelensky also expressed that he believes the frozen Russian funds should be used to rebuild Ukrainian cities that have been destroyed in the war. Luhansk Governor Serhiy Gaidai also spoke out against Moscow, accusing them of using a scorched earth approach when trying to capture Severodonetsk. Severodonetsk sits on the Donets river in a strategic position, leading world leaders to believe it is one of Russia’s tactical priorities. Russia has destroyed all but one bridge across the Donets river and the city of 100,000 people is at risk of being cut off.

