Iran vows revenge after Revolutionary Guards colonel is assassinated

Following a deadly attack against a high ranking official in the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC), Iran’s President has promised to take revenge. Colonel Sayad Khodai was killed on Sunday in Tehran while he was sitting in his car outside of his home. Iranian officials reported that two gunmen on motorbikes opened fire at the car, killing Col Khodai. He was a member of the elite Quds force, the overseas operations arm of the IRGC. President Ebrahim Raisi has blamed global arrogance, likely referring to the US and its Allies.

Mr. Raisi called on security officials to investigate the crime and determine what group the gunmen belonged to. Nobody has claimed responsibility for the attack so far. IRGC spokesman Ramazan Sharif called Col Khodai a martyr, and stated that his death will just make the IRGC’s commitment to defending security and independence stronger. He also stated that the incident gave Iran strength to confront the enemies of the nation. This is the most high-profile assassination in Iran since the top nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh was shot dead in Tehran in 2020.