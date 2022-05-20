Shoigu: Russia to build military bases in response to NATO moves

Defense Minister Segei Shoigu of Russia said Moscow will create new military bases in the western part of the country in response to Finland and Sweden’s bid to join NATO. Russia believes these bids to join NATO are among an increase in military threats along Russia’s northwestern border.

The military threats cited also included the United States increasing strategic bomber flights, sending warships to the Baltic Sea and holding training exercises in the region with other NATO partners. Shoigu said by the end of the year there will be 12 military units and divisions in Russia’s Western Military District along with an increase in military equipment and weapons. Finland and Sweden moved to join NATO after security concerns caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine that began on February 24. NATO Secretary General Jen Stoltenberg confirmed that the two countries’ applications to join the block have been received.

