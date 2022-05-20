Rwanda expects first 50 asylum seekers transferred from UK by end of May

Rwanda is expecting to receive the first group of 50 asylum seekers from Britain by the end of May. The British government had announced plans in April to send people seeking asylum to Rwanda, but lawyers were expected to prevent their removal from Britain earlier this month.

The British government has begun to notify those who are likely to be relocated. The first flights are expected to take place in the upcoming months. Last year, over 28,000 migrants crossed from Europe to Britain on small boats across the English channel. The plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda would cost 120 million pounds. Full bed and board will cost the British government 72,000 Rwandan francs, or $71, per person per day.

