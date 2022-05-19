Togo authorities say 15 assailants died in ‘terrorist’ attack

In a terrorist attack in the north of Togo that occurred lsat week, 15 assailants and eight soldiers were killed. Togo’s military are deployed in the north of the country to contain security threats from armed groups coming from Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger. The armed groups in these countries are linked to al-Qaeda and ISIL (ISIS).

The attack occurred on May 11 and 60 attackers on motorcycles attacked a military post in Kpinkankandi, a town near the border with Burkina Faso. Eight Togolese soldiers were killed and 13 wounded. Security Minister General Damehame Yark announced on Wednesday that 15 of the attackers had died as well and were transported across the border by the other attackers. West Africa is facing a rise in violence from armed groups and criminal networks. In the past three years there have been 5,300 terror-related attacks that have killed 16,000 people.

