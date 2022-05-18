Turkey threatens to block Finland and Sweden Nato bids

Just hours after Finland and Sweden announced that they were considering seeking membership in NATO, Turkey’s president restated his opposition to the move. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stated that the two nations should not attempt to send delegations to Turkey in an attempt to gain membership in Nato and convince the country of their bids due to accusations that the pair are harboring Kurdish militants. Without the support of all Nato members, Sweden and Finland’s attempts to join the military alliance will be blocked.

On Monday, Sweden stated that Europe was in a dangerous new reality that has pushed it to consider membership. This refers to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which as devastated Eastern Europe and Ukraine and has forced millions to flee the country and seek refuge in other parts of Europe. Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that Finland and Sweden’s membership in Nato did not threaten Russia, however, any expansion of military infrastructure may trigger a response from Russia.