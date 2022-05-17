Sri Lanka down to last day of petrol, Prime Minister tells crisis-hit nation

Ranil Wickremisighe was appointed as Sri Lanka’s new prime minister on Thursday and announced on Monday the country was on its last day of petrol. The country’s power minister warned citizens to not join the long lines for fuel that have increased during the weeks of anti-government protests.

In an address to the nation, Wickremesignhe announced the country needed $75 million in foreign exchanges to pay for essential imports. The Prime Minister said the country must be prepared to make sacrifices. An Indian credit line will be able to provide two shipments of both petrol and diesel which will provide relief in the next few days, however, there is also a shortage of 14 essential medicines in the country. Sri Lanka is facing a budget deficit of $6.8 billion. Wickremesignhe said the country will print more money and has proposed to privatize Sir Lanka’s flagship airline to assist in keeping the economy afloat. The protests against the economic crisis are expected to continue as the people want President Rajapaksa to resign.

