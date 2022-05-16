This phishing attack delivers three forms of malware. And they all want to steal your data

44 SHARES Share Tweet Post Reddit

Cybersecurity researchers at Fortinet have released information regarding a phishing campaign targeting Microsoft Windows users. The phishing campaign leverages three different forms of malware, all of which are designed to steal sensitive information and credentials from victims. The malware types used in the campaign are AveMariaRAT, BitRAT, and PandoraHVNC, a trojan malware. By inserting malicious links into the phishing emails, the attackers are able to harvest usernames, passwords, and bank details inputted by victims.

According to researchers at Fortinet, the BitRAT malware is especially dangerous as it possesses the capacity to take full control of infected Windows systems, including access to the camera, audio, and cryptomining abilities. The initial phishing message is designed to appear as though the target is receiving a payment from a trusted source. The message also requests that the target open an attached Microsoft Excel document. However, Fortinet says that the file contains malicious macros and that Microsoft Excel flags the document as a potential security concern.

