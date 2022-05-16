Former Somali president returns to power, vows to return Somalia to stability

Hassan Sheikh Mohamud was elected by Somalia’s parliament as the country’s tenth president on Sunday. Mohamud was previously the president of Somalia from September 2012 to February 2017, he is the first leader of the country to be elected twice as Somalia’s president.

Mohamud promised to work on stable politics to promote stability and agreements within Somalia and between Somalia and other countries. The vote was aired on Somali National Television and Mohamus won against outgoing President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed Farmaajo. Farmaajo conceded early Monday. The election had been delayed for over a year due to a power struggle between Farmaajo and the Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble. Somalia is currently facing its worst drought in decades along with high costs of living and attacks by an Al-Shabaab Islamist sect. Mohamud accused Farmaajo of failing to address the resurgence of the terrorist group since he came into power in 2017.

