Agricultural Manufacturer AGCO Hit by Ransomware

10 May 2022 OODA Analyst

AGCO, a US agricultural equipment manufacturer, has been hit by a cyberattack. The attack disrupted AGCO’s operations during the critical planting season. The attack was confirmed by the agricultural equipment producer on May 6 in a statement in which the company also stated that the attack will impact operations for several days. The company did not identify which facilities were impacted and whether ay data was stolen in the attack. The identity of the attackers also remains unclear.

AGCO is reportedly investigating the incident to assess the scope and full impacts of the cyberattack. The attack led to tractor sales stalling during an important point in the year for the agricultural industry. The cyberattack’s effects could be damaging to the sector as a whole, depending on how fast the company is able to repair its systems.

