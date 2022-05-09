After weeks of protests against the government, Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa has resigned. Rajapaksa resigned on Monday and the country has been in a state of civil unrest since March.

The protests at times had become violent as the public spoke out against the economic crisis ongoing in Sri Lanka. The economic crisis is the worst the country has seen since 1948 when it declared independence from Britain. A nationwide curfew was imposed after violence arose in the capital city Colombo between anti-government demonstrators and supporters of the ruling party. At least 80 people were hospitalized after violence at the demonstrations. The curfew was imposed shortly before Rajapaksa announced his resignation.

Read more: Sri Lanka’s prime minister resigns amid protests over economic crisis