Global RiskNews Briefs

Sri Lanka’s prime minister resigns amid protests over economic crisis

09 May 2022 OODA Analyst

After weeks of protests against the government, Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa has resigned. Rajapaksa resigned on Monday and the country has been in a state of civil unrest since March. 

The protests at times had become violent as the public spoke out against the economic crisis ongoing in Sri Lanka. The economic crisis is the worst the country has seen since 1948 when it declared independence from Britain. A nationwide curfew was imposed after violence arose in the capital city Colombo between anti-government demonstrators and supporters of the ruling party. At least 80 people were hospitalized after violence at the demonstrations. The curfew was imposed shortly before Rajapaksa announced his resignation.

Read more: Sri Lanka’s prime minister resigns amid protests over economic crisis

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

Sri Lanka shuts down in general strike amid calls for government to resign

May 6, 2022

Sri Lanka debt default ‘has begun’, says leading rating agency

April 14, 2022
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2