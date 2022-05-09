Apple, Google, and Microsoft have teamed up to support the FIDO Alliance and World Wide Web Consortium (W3B) standard, which will eventually make it easier for websites and apps to deliver end-to-end authentication through passwordless methods, such as fingerprints, face scans, or device pins. All three companies have already supported passwordless log-ins in their technology, however, users had to sign into each website or app separately using a password before being able to access the passwordless feature. The new proposal would see users being able to automatically access their FIDO sign-in credentials without needing to re-enroll each account.

Some operating systems such as Edge, Safari, and Chrome as well as some operating systems will soon rid themselves completely of passwords. This may be a good move for security as weak passwords are one of the major issues behind security incidents targeting individuals. The efforts will remove a weak link in the security chain that allows for brute force attacks. In addition, it will limit the number of passwords available on the dark web and prevent attackers from using leaked passwords to breach other sites.

Read More: Microsoft, Apple and Google Team Up on Passwordless Standard