Israel hunts Palestinian axe attackers who killed three

An attack in the Orthodox Jewish town of Elad on Thursday night left three Israelis dead. Two Palestinians are suspects for the attack with an ax and knife. This is the latest in a series of attacks by Palestiians or Israeli Arabs in Israel since March. Israel has carried out raids in the West Bank in response to these series of attacks.

Israeli police believe the Palestinians who carried out the attack came from the district of Jenin in the northern area of the West Bank. The attack occurred in a park where families had gathered to celebrate Independence Day. Israeli police are searching for the two men involved in the attack.

