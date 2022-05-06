HRW released a report stating Russian-linked forces ‘tortured’ and ‘executed’ civilians in Central African Republic since 2019

A Human Rights Watch report has been released that reveals Russian forces have executed, tortured and beaten civilians in the Central African Republic since 2019. The report was based off of interviews with 40 people including 15 witnesses and 10 victims of violence. The abuse was committed by Russian forces carrying military grade weapons.

The crimes were linked to Russian forces operation in the Central African Republic using evidence from Western governments and United Nations experts along with members of the Wagner Group, a private military security contractor with ties to the Russian government.The Wagner Group has functioned in several countries in Africa and Syria after it first came to fruition in 2014. The group has been accused of human rights abuses by human rights groups and US officials. The Kremlin has denied any links to the group. The HRW released the report about human rights abuses in the Central African Republic on Tuesday and believes there is compelling evidence supporting that Russian-identified forces had committed these abuses.

