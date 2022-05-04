Global RiskNews Briefs

EU to ‘significantly increase’ military aid to Moldova

04 May 2022 OODA Analyst

The European Council President Charles Michel has promised to increase the EU’s military aid to Moldova. Tensions have been rising in the neighboring country to Ukraine as a series of explosions occurred in a pro-Russia separatist region. 

Michel told a news conference with Moldova’s President Maia Sandu that armed forces and military equipment would be provided to the country. Cyber defense and field logistics will also be supported by the bloc in the coming year. MIchel referred to the explosions and tensions in this region as spillover from the aggression from Ukraine and promised to assist Moldova through it. Approximately 450,000 refugees from Ukraine have crossed the border into Moldova from the war in Ukraine.

