Ukraine’s Zelenskyy invited to G20 summit to be attended by Putin

29 Apr 2022 OODA Analyst

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has received an invite to the G20 summit in November. His Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin will also be in attendance at the summit according to President Joko Widodo of Indonesia. 

The invite of Mr. Zelensky suggests a compromise has been made after pressure from Western nations to bar Russia from the event after its invasion of Ukraine. Putin confirmed on the phone with Widodo that he would be present at the summit. Russia has not decided if Putin will attend the summit in person or virtually. Ukraine is not a G20 member, however, Russia is. Indonesia has insisted on remaining impartial as the host of the summit despite the pressure to revoke Russia’s invitation.

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

