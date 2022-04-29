Premier Andrew Fahie, the leader of the British Virgin Islands, has been arrested on alleged charges of drug smuggling and money laundering in the United States. Fahie was detained in Miami by US agents. The charges state that he agreed to a $700,000 payment to allow drug traffickers to use BVI ports to an undercover agent.

Fahie is the elected head of government of the overseas territory and the senior BVI port official Oleanvine Maynard was also arrested in Florida. The charges against these two officials and Oleanvine Maynard’s son include conspiracy to commit money laundering and conspiracy to import more than 5kg of cocaine into the US.

Read more: British Virgin Islands: Premier Andrew Fahie arrested in US drug sting