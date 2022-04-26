Kim Jong Un vows full speed ahead for North Korea’s nuclear program, as he flaunts ICBM missiles

On Monday, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un vowed to ramp up the development of nuclear arms. A military parade in Pyongyang featured an intercontinental ballistic missile that, according to experts, can put the entire mainland US in range.

The parade also included multiple giant rocket launchers and a submarine-launched ballistic missile. Kim Jong Un vowed the country would strengthen and develop its nuclear arms at a high speed. The parade was held to celebrate the 90th anniversary of the North Korean army founding. The parade showed Kim’s ambitions for weapons development in the country, especially developing solid-fueled missiles that can be hidden from foreign spies. Kim described the country’s nuclear weapons as the base of their military power and a symbol of the country’s national power.

