Costa Rica Refuses to Pay Cyber Ransom

26 Apr 2022 OODA Analyst

Costa Rica has announced that it will not pay ransom demands requested by cybercriminals following a cyberattack that infected its government computer systems. The disruptions were first reported last week by Costa Rica’s Finance Ministry. The attack on the ministry disrupted several national processes such as tax collection, payment of public employees, and the importation and exportation of goods via customs.

After the initial attack, further measures were waged against the Labor Ministry, Ministry of Science, Innovation, Technology, and Telecommunications, the National Meteorological Institute, and more. One ministry reported that the contents of the web page had been modified, but there was no evidence suggesting that any data had been extracted. Russian-speaking ransomware group Conti claimed responsibility for the attacks, however, the Costa Rican government has not confirmed the perpetrator.

