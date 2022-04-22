Global RiskNews Briefs

Cybersecurity Advisory warns of Russian-backed cyber threats to infrastructure

22 Apr 2022 OODA Analyst

Cybersecurity authorities from the US, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and the UK released a joint Cybersecurity Advisory earlier this week detailing the cyber threat these countries face due to their support of Ukraine. According to the advisory, the support could expose the countries to increased rates of malicious cyber activity, especially to the infrastructure sector. The notice was released as unprecedented economic sanctions went into effect on Russian individuals and entities.  Attacks perpetrated by Russian-backed cyberthreat groups have already hit Ukraine, including DDoS attacks and destructive types of malware.

So far, Russia has primarily targeted the Ukrainian government and organizations that relate to the operation of critical infrastructure. The Cybersecurity Advisory also provides companies with a history of Russian state-sponsored attacks and what organizations should be on the lookout for in the next several months. The advisory states that companies should remain diligent in being aware of the potential cybersecurity consequences of the conflict in Ukraine.

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

