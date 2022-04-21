Russia tests nuclear-capable missile that Putin calls world’s best

Russia has reportedly test-launched a nuclear capable intercontinental ballistic missile. On Wednesday, Russia’s leader President Vladimir Putin stated that the test should make enemies of Moscow stop and think about their interactions with the country. Putin was shown addressing the nation on TV after being told by the military that the Sarmat missile had been test launched for the first time. The missile was launched in Plesetsk, located in northwest Russia, and hit targets nearly 6,000 km away on the Kamchatka peninsula.

Sarmat has been under development for years, so the test launch did not surprise Western nations. However, the launch occurred amid extreme geopolitical tension. Although Russia has yet to capture any major cities since it invaded Ukraine, it has wreaked havoc on the country and devastated several regions. Ukraine’s defense ministry has not commented on the launch.

