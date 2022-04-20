Ukraine war: Mariupol ultimatum passes as hundreds shelter in steel mill

The deadline set for the Russian ultimatum demanding Ukrainian forces in Mariupol surrender has passed with no sign of compliance by Ukrainian troops. The final Ukrainian troops have taken shelter along with 1,000 civilians in the Azovstal steel plant. The local Ukrainian commander warned his troops they could hold out for only days or hours.

There is a tentative deal to rescue some civlians from the city according to Kyiv. This deal would allow Ukrainian women, children and elderly to leave Mariupol. Mariupol’s mayor is hoping to send buses to evacuate 6,000 people on Wednesday as approximately 100,000 people remain in Mariupol. Citizens were instructed to gather at 14:00 local time to be on the convoy of buses but it is not clear if the evacuation has taken place. The Azovstal steel mill has become the last center of the Ukrainian resistance to Russian forces in Mariupol.

