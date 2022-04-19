Menswear Brand Zegna Reveals Ransomware Attack

High-end Italian menswear brand Ermenegildo Zegna has revealed that it was the victim of a ransomware attack last August. Accounting materials stolen from the brand were leaked online by threat actor RansomExx because the company reportedly refused to pay ransom demands. Zegna stated that it became aware of unauthorized access to its systems but the specific type of breach was not identified to the public. However, the company did state that the cybersecurity incident impacted the majority of its IT systems.

RansomExx threat actors were able to leak some private accounting data stolen in the incident. The group was quick to claim responsibility for the August attack. Zegna stated that it was able to gradually restore its IT systems, which consist of multiple server locations, third party cloud providers and a range of software applications, via secure back-up servers. Although the restoration took weeks, Zegna was able to avoid paying the ransom demands.