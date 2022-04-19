Six people have been killed and 11 injured after there were multiple explosions in a high school and educational center in western Kabul Tuesday. Seven injured children were taken to a hospital run by Emergency, a NGO.

The explosions took place in the Dasht-i-Barchi area of Kabul where a large Shia Hazara community resides. This minority group was previously targeted by extremists. The Abdul Rahim Shaheed High School was hit by three explosions and the Mumtaz Education Center was also attacked. There has been no claim of responsibility for the attack and the death toll could rise. Since the seize of Afghanistan by the Taliban, the country has seen a number of attacks by Taliban rivals, including ISIS-K.

Read more: At least six dead as multiple explosions hit Kabul schools