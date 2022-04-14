UK to send Channel asylum seekers to Rwanda: Reports

In a deal expected to be signed by the United Kingdom, male asylum seekers who cross the English Channel will be sent to Rwanda while their claims are processed. The 120 million pound agreement deemed a “migration and economic development partnership” will be signed by Home Secretary Priti Patel in Kigali on Thursday.

The cost of the deal will be funded by UK taxpayers. Crossing the English Channel in small boats will be made a crime. Those who are allowed to stay in the UK will be required to live in a controlled, camp-like environment while their claims are being processed. More than 28,000 people crossed the channel in small dinghies last year. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to announce a long-term plan for asylum.

