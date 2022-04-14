CyberNews Briefs

Microsoft and Partners Disrupt Prolific ZLoader Botnet

14 Apr 2022 OODA Analyst

Microsoft has revealed a recent operation that helped to take down a notorious Trojan used by prolific hacking groups around the world. The groups leveraged a Trojan called ZLoader to conduct ransomware ant other cyberattacks. Similar to other botnets such as TrickBot and Emotet, ZLoader was developed from the Zeus banking Trojan but has since undergone significant development and added new functionalities. While it was originally a banking Trojan, ZLoader is now capable of compromising devices. Its operators sold the compromised devices to other threat actors who then used it to download additional payloads.

ZLoader has been linked to high-profile ransomware campaigns such as Ryuk, DarkSide, and BlackMatter. Microsoft reportedly obtained a court order to take over 65 command and control domains used by the group behind the Trojan. Microsoft then implemented a sinkhole in which the botnet’s operators can no longer access the servers. Microsoft did agree that the threat actors behind ZLoader would likely seek to revive the botnet, however, so it may return soon.

Read More: Microsoft and Partners Disrupt Prolific ZLoader Botnet

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

Web3 Cyber Incident Database: Tracking over $62 Billion Dollars worth of cyptocurrency related incidents

April 14, 2022

Hackers Attack Elephant Money DeFi Platform, Steal Over $11M

April 14, 2022
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2