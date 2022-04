Patrick Achi, the Ivorian Prime Minister, has resigned along with his government. President Alassane Ouattara accepted the resignation during a cabinet meeting on Wednesday in Abidjan, the Ivorian commercial capital.

Achi was the third Ivorian Prime Minister in three years. He was appointed interim prime minister on March 8, 2021, while premier prime minister Hamed Bakayoko was receiving medical attention in Europe.

