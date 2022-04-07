Pakistan political crisis: Rupee falls to an all-time low

The Pakistani rupee has fallen to a record low as the top court will deliver a verdict on the case of the National Assembly deputy speaker’s obstruction of a bid to remove Prime Minister Imran Khan. Khan lost his parliamentary majority last week and almost faced a no-confidence vote on Sunday.

The deputy speaker of parliament threw out the motion for the no-confidence vote and the president dissolved parliament and called for general elections, on Khan’s recommendation. This move has created political turmoil in the country and the rupee hit 188.14 to the dollar. The crisis has caused economic concerns and has created a constitutional crisis. The situation also threatens Pakistan’s relationships with foreign countries.

