Drones, phones and satellite technology are exposing the truth about Russia’s war in Ukraine in near real-time

The war in Ukraine is being recorded like never before, showing the capability of technology to expose the atrocities of war. There have recently been allegations of Russia committing war crimes in Bucha, a city close to the capital. Some of these crimes may have been caught on video for one of the first times in history. Technology may serve a huge purpose in this conflict, providing Ukrainians with the ability to expose Russia’s lies and accelerate efforts to defeat the Russian forces. Satellite images of murdered civilians that match videos taken by those on the ground have been released. In addition, photos and videos of bodies laying on the side of the road are providing evidence that Russia may have committed war crimes.

The photo evidence has convinced Western powers to ramp up sanctions on Russia and provide Ukraine with more military supplies, such as weapons and vehicles. The impact of technology on the final outcome of the war remains unclear, however, the satellite imagery offers Ukraine leverage over Russia as the latter regroups for a new offensive. Satellite imagery has been available to governments for decades when it comes to pinpointing war crimes and observing conflicts, however, it has never been so quickly available in the public domain until now.