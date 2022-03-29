Mexico’s 43 missing students: Experts slam ‘falsified’ inquiry

A group of experts have accused the Mexican government of falsifying its investigations into the disappearance of 43 students in 2014. There has been video footage released of the military planting evidence at the scene where authorities said the students were killed. The international experts said the Mexican government withheld or falsified evidence from them as they probed what happened to the students.

The students vanished after they were detained by police in Iguala in Guerrero. The students had been participating in an annual tradition of commandeering local buses and driving to Mexico City to mark the anniversary of the Tlatelolco student protest massacre. Authorities claimed the students were handed over to a local drug cartel and were most likely killed. Most of the student’s bodies have never been found. The Inter-American Commission on Human Rights is supporting the investigation.

