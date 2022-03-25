Global RiskNews Briefs

Ukrainians claim to have destroyed large Russian warship in Berdyansk

25 Mar 2022 OODA Analyst

Ukrainian armed forces claim to have destroyed a large Russian landing ship in the port of Berdyansk in southern Ukraine Thursday. The port has been occupied by Russian forces and Russian warships, and was hit by many explosions early on Thursday. Images showed fires across the dockside and secondary explosions heard across the city. 

The Ukrainian armed forces named the ship “Saratov” and claimed it was destroyed while two other landing ships were reported to have been damaged. It is unclear what type of weapons were used in the attack. The Russian Ministry of Defense has not made a comment about the explosion.

