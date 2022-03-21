Global RiskNews Briefs

Worshipers at Canadian mosque subdue hatchet-wielding attacker, police say

21 Mar 2022 OODA Analyst

A man who discharged bear spray and was brandishing a hatchet was subdued by worshippers at a mosque in Mississauga in Canada. The attacker was arrested at approximately 7 a.m. local time during the dawn prayer of Fajr. The attack was labeled as a possible hate crime by police.

The assault appears to be an isolated incident and investigators are considering all motives. The worshippers were able to subdue the man quickly while only sustaining minor injuries because of the bear spray. Mississauga is approximately 15 miles southwest of Toronto in the province of Ontario.

