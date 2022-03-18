13 SHARES Share Tweet Post Reddit

Over 100 protestors in Havana have been sentenced to prison terms between four and 30 years for violent demonstrations that occurred last year. The accusations include committing and provoking disturbances and acts of violence with the intent of destabilizing public order, collective security and tranquility according to the Supreme Court.

The demonstrations occurred last July when citizens protests chronic shortages and lack of basic freedoms. The Cuban government has come down hard on demonstrators and has doled out long prison sentences. After the protests last year, police and special forces went door to door to find the participants. Hundreds of protestors have been tried in mass trials which have been criticized for their lack of due process and transparency.

Read more: Cuba’s anti-government protesters sentenced up to 30 years behind bars